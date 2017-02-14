King of Romance Mohit Chauhan Launches Online Concert, Watch it Here

When it is about love songs, one name that pops in our mind is that of Mohit Chauhan. Fondly known as the ‘King of Romance’, Mohit has launched his first ever online concert on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

In an exclusive interview with News18, he spoke about how he came up with the concept of a digital concert. “Since I am an avid singer and a lot of my fans want to hear me sing, I thought it will be really nice to sing my songs online so that more people could watch me and I thought digital is the best way to connect with everyone,” he said.

