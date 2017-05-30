X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Once Inspiring, US Now Tragic Dumb Comedy: Robert De Niro
Image: Getty Images
Providence-- Robert De Niro says that "in movie terms," the country was once "an inspiring uplifting drama" but now has turned into "a tragic dumbass comedy."
The two-time, Oscar-winning actor spoke to Brown University graduates Sunday at the Ivy League school's commencement ceremonies. He urged them to "work to stop the insanity" and to strive to make the world better.
De Niro received an honorary doctorate of fine arts.
Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs, who won a Tony Award for his role in the phenomenon Hamilton, also was among those who received honorary degrees. Diggs told the graduates that the country needs their new ideas "because the old ones have made a mess of things."
First Published: May 30, 2017, 12:28 PM IST
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan: Top 3 Champions Trophy Encounters
- This Old Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
- 'Missing' Chennai-based Model Gaanam Nair Returns Home
- List of Top Five Bikes to Buy in Less Than Rs 1 Lakh: The One That's Meant For You
- Virat Kohli and Co Take Time Off After Practicing Hard in London