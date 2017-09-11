One Direction's Company Sued
Bravo sued One Direction's company. He says that the song All My Life was copied by One Direction.
One Direction accepts the award for artist of the year during the 2015 American Music Awards
Los Angeles: A songwriter has claimed that band One Direction's hit Drag me down is a rip-off of one of his tracks.
Amir Shaheed-Edwards, who goes by the stage name Bravo, says the group ripped off his song All my life.
Bravo says he recorded the song in 2015 and released it on SoundCloud. One Direction's song was also released in 2015.
Bravo has now taken legal action, claiming the songs are "essentially identical". He has not explained similarities in the lawsuit.
He is suing Syco Entertainment, which produced songs of One Direction, for damages and he wants the company to stop selling the song.
Amir Shaheed-Edwards, who goes by the stage name Bravo, says the group ripped off his song All my life.
Bravo says he recorded the song in 2015 and released it on SoundCloud. One Direction's song was also released in 2015.
Bravo has now taken legal action, claiming the songs are "essentially identical". He has not explained similarities in the lawsuit.
He is suing Syco Entertainment, which produced songs of One Direction, for damages and he wants the company to stop selling the song.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Kevin Anderson to Clinch 16th Grand Slam
- Ranveer-Karisma's Airport Dance Will Leave You In Splits
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Hails 'Best Season' and 'Incredible Era'
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride