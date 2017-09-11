One Direction's Company Sued

: A songwriter has claimed that band One Direction's hit Drag me down is a rip-off of one of his tracks.Amir Shaheed-Edwards, who goes by the stage name Bravo, says the group ripped off his song All my life.Bravo says he recorded the song in 2015 and released it on SoundCloud. One Direction's song was also released in 2015.Bravo has now taken legal action, claiming the songs are "essentially identical". He has not explained similarities in the lawsuit.He is suing Syco Entertainment, which produced songs of One Direction, for damages and he wants the company to stop selling the song.