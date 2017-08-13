GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Only Biopics Are churned Out Now: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt says that biopics of 'unknown guys to the known' are the only kind of films now made in India.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2017, 3:31 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Vikram Bhatt
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says that biopics of "unknown guys to the known" are the only kind of films now made in India.

"Off late, we have become an industry that churns out only biopics. From the unknown guys to the known, everyone's story is up for grabs," said Bhatt.

He is yet to join the bandwagon though.

His psychological thriller Hadh has been now brought to the audience by SonyLIV, a digital entertainment platform.

The 10-episode web series features an intriguing narrative that touches upon passion, lies, betrayal and murder.

"Hadh is the story of power and greed and to what limit people can go to achieve it. I believe almost everyone on this planet has a selling price. Some sell cheap and the rest hold back.... Hadh is Shakespearean in its construction. A dying king and three young aspirants for the throne, so to speak. Lies, betrayal, and murder is on the menu," he said.
