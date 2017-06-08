Oprah Winfrey Always Wanted to Become an Actress

Los Angeles: Talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said it was always her dream to become an actress.

The 63-year-old TV personality said it was the best moment when she got to play Sofia Johnson in the 1985 film The Color Purple, based on the book of the same name, reported Variety.

"You know, I always wanted to be an actress. I never wanted anything more in my life than I wanted to be in The Color Purple, and have never allowed myself to want anything as much again," said Winfrey.

She said she had told everyone around that she would do anything to bag a role in the movie directed by Steven Spielberg.

"The first time I read that book, I went and got eight more copies for everybody else I knew to read that book. This is before I even had the idea for a book club. "I told everyone in the world, 'I want to be in that movie. I'll carry water for Steven Spielberg. I'll hold a script. I'll do anything'," said Winfrey.