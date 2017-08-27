Orlando Bloom to Star in Carnival Row
Actor Orlando Bloom to portray Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl in the upcoming Amazon drama series Carnival Row.
Image: Instagram/ Orlando Bloom Official
Los Angeles: Actor Orlando Bloom has been roped in to star in the upcoming Amazon drama series Carnival Row.
The hour-long series is a "fantasy noir set in a neo-Victorian city."
It will feature mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population, reports aceshowbiz.com.
At the center of the drama is the investigation of a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.
Bloom will portray Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another refugee, but he does, and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost.
