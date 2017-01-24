Oscar 2017: AR Rahman Misses Nomination at 89th Academy Awards

Los Angeles: India's Oscar-winning music maestro A.R. Rahman on Tuesday was out of the race for the 89th Academy Awards. His name did not feature as part of the final nomination list for the gala.

Rahman, who won two Oscars for "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2009, stood a chance at two nominations for his work for "Pele: Birth of a Legend".

His name featured in an initial list of 145 scores in contention for a nomination in the Original Score category. Also, "Ginga", his acclaimed number from the 2016 biographical film, was part of the long list of 91 songs which were competing for a spot in the final nominations for the Original Song category.

The nominations were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences here. The Oscars will be awarded on February 26.