Oscars 2017: Complete List of Nominees
Here is the complete list of nominations of the 89th Academy Awards.
Here is the complete list of nominations of the 89th Academy Awards.
BEST PICTURE
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ACTRESS A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
VISUAL EFFECTS
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and The Two Strings
Moana
My Life is Zucchini
Zootopia
The Red Turtle
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women
ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Recommended For You
- Pacer Sreesanth Denied NOC to Play in Scotland League
- Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999
- Oscars 2017: La La Land to Moana; Listen to the Nominees of Best Original Score
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Challenges the Khan Supremacy in Bollywood
- Yamaha FZ 25 Launched at Rs 1.19 lakh, Gets a 249cc Engine and Bold Styling