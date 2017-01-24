»
2-min read

Oscars 2017: Complete List of Nominees

News18.com

First published: January 24, 2017, 7:18 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Oscars 2017: Complete List of Nominees
Here is the complete list of nominations of the 89th Academy Awards.

Here is the complete list of nominations of the 89th Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ACTRESS A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle


ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and The Two Strings

Moana

My Life is Zucchini

Zootopia

The Red Turtle

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women

ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, Moana

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.