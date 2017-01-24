Oscars 2017: Dev Patel Gets Nominated in Best Supporting Actor Category for Lion

Indian origin actor Dev Patel has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Lion. The actor who made his debut with Slumdog Millionaire, is in the race for the trophy along with Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea and Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

Based on non-fiction book, A Long Way Home, Lion has been directed by Garth Davis and also features Priyanka Bose, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is based on the life of an Indian man, who lost his way as a child in India and eventually adopted by an Australian couple. Years later, he uses Google map to find his biological mother in a remote village in India.

The Oscar awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 26th.

