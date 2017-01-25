Oscars 2017: How Twitterati Reacted to Meryl Streep Getting Nomination Over Amy Adams

On Tuesday, January 24, the official nominations for 2017 Academy Award were announced. And as expected from any award show, the full list of nominees spawned mixed reaction. While many were elated with the ‘best’ being nominated, there was those who thought that some of the ‘best’ performances were ignored. And some even thought that one actress was royally snubbed while the other got a ‘well-deserved’ nomination! And the actress who bagged ‘well-deserved’ nomination is none other than Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), and the one who wasn’t considered is Amy Adams (Arrival).

Don't think that we are supporting Streep just because she is an incredible actor, but the fact is that Adams’ performance was powerful too. Interestingly, many felt so and echoed the same reaction on Twitter.

#Arrival got best picture nomination, but it wouldn't be there if it weren't for Amy Adams, so...what happened there? #OscarNoms — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 24, 2017

8 nominations for #Arrival but no nomination for the actor who leads the entire film. Bizarre. #AmyAdams #OscarNoms — Matt (@mattmusic78) January 24, 2017

8 #OscarNoms for #Arrival and none for #AmyAdams... She carried the entire movie on her shoulders and was brilliant in every scene. — Agam Dhingra (@agamdhingra) January 24, 2017

When Arrival gets 8 nominations, but the lead actor who carries the film doesn't get one...hmm, strange. 👎🏼#OscarNoms #AmyAdams — Erin Ewen (@ErinEwen) January 24, 2017

Not a ton of surprises but most disappointed that the incredible Sing Street & Amy Adams' beautiful performance weren't included #OscarNoms — Amirose Eisenbach (@Amirosie) January 24, 2017