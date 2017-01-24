Oscars 2017: La La Land to Moana; Listen to the Nominees of Best Original Score

The 89th Academy Awards, commonly referred to as Oscars 2017, have released the nomination list and as expected La La Land is leading the lot. The year has been completely owned by the musical and it's fair to celebrate the music nominated by the Academy.

Apart from leading the pack of entire nomination list, the musical is also leading the Best Original Score in particular with two songs (City of Stars and The Fools Who Dream) out of five. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hamilton famed musician, is nominated for Disney Moana's beautiful track How Far I'll Go and Justin Timberlake is up in the list for Troll's peppy Can't Stop The Feeling.

Before the awards air on television early morning on Feb 27, listen to the nominated tracks and place the bets on your favourite.