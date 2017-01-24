Oscars 2017: La La Land Leads Academy Award Nominations

Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced, and yes, the best from Hollywood has made the cut.

La La Land has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. The other nominees for best picture are: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.

Quebec filmmaker Villeneuve's Arrival bagged eight nods, which included best picture and best director.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was joined by Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe to declare the 24 award categories through a pre-taped video footage that have been shot in six cities around the globe.

The 89th Oscars will take place on February 26 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.