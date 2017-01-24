LIVE NOW
Oscars 2017: La La Land Leads Academy Award Nominations

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 7:38 PM IST
Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced, and yes, the best from Hollywood has made the cut.

La La Land has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. The other nominees for best picture are: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.

Quebec filmmaker Villeneuve's Arrival bagged eight nods, which included best picture and best director.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was joined by Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe to declare the 24 award categories through a pre-taped video footage that have been shot in six cities around the globe.

The 89th Oscars will take place on February 26 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann


Best Picture

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water


Best Actress Nominees

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle


Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea


Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees

Arrival

Hidden Figures

Fences

Moonlight

Lion


Best Original Screenplay

20th Century Women

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea


Makeup & Hairstyling Nominees

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad 


Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and The Two Strings

Rogue one: A Star Wars Story 


Production Design nominees

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Paasengers 


Nominees for Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences


Best Cinematography

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence 


Nominees For Best Supporting Actor

Dev Patel in Lion

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by sea

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals 


And Oscars 2017 nominations begin! Get ready, everybody! 


Who are you rooting for Best Original Screenplay? Manchester by the sea, La la land, Hell or High Water, The Lobster, Jackie? 


Expected nominees for Best Actress for Oscars 2017 include Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert, Amy Adams, Meryl Streep. 


Other contenders for Best Actor? Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen. 


Those of you looking to catch all the action live, you can catch it on Oscars' official YouTube Channel.


As far as the lead actor category is concerned, Affleck, Gosling and Denzel Washington are expected to lead the pack.


Other front runners for best picture include Denis Villeneuve's Arrival; Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge; Garth Davis' Lion; and Theodore Melfi's Hidden Figures.


Well, the movie La La Land (featuring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) will face competition from Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea. 


Will La La Land win maximum nominations at Oscars 2017? 


Will the romantic musical La La Land – that bagged seven Golden Globe awards also triumph at the February 26 Oscars? 


The nominees for each of the 24 categories will be announced by past Oscar winners that include Brie Larson (who bagged last year’s Best Actress award for Room), Jennifer Hudson (2007 Best Supporting Actress), Emmanuel Lubezki (multiple-Oscar winner for Best Cinematography), Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe.


The Oscars 2017 is scheduled for February 26, 2017 and set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.


The nominated films, actors and film-makers of the much-anticipated Oscars 2017 will be unveiled shortly. Watch this space for all updates. 


