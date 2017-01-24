Oscars 2017: La La Land Leads Academy Award Nominations

Event Highlights
Nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced, and yes, the best from Hollywood has made the cut.
La La Land has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. The other nominees for best picture are: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.
Quebec filmmaker Villeneuve's Arrival bagged eight nods, which included best picture and best director.
Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was joined by Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe to declare the 24 award categories through a pre-taped video footage that have been shot in six cities around the globe.
The 89th Oscars will take place on February 26 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g207hRtVgo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Film Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SethYoJSt6— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Animated Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6IuymCg6rC— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Original Song nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/bwJ3Y4PwsR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Original Score nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WBdENv67Mx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Costume Design nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wurB3m5ff9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Sound Mixing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/5VY2Bgl7Ck— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Sound Editing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/54QVLhdnJi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Live Action Short Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/AA2SE03c9W— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Documentary Short Subject nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wbcJKnQT18— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LtFnYLHgyl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Congrats to our Documentary Feature nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KwPzBuV85— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
Filmmakers from around the world are about to welcome a new class of nominees. Join us. #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/6dAhK5soP7— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2017
The nominees for each of the 24 categories will be announced by past Oscar winners that include Brie Larson (who bagged last year’s Best Actress award for Room), Jennifer Hudson (2007 Best Supporting Actress), Emmanuel Lubezki (multiple-Oscar winner for Best Cinematography), Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe.
