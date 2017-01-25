Oscars 2017: Martin Scorsese, Sully, Amy Adams Snubbed by The Academy

Los Angeles: La La Land received as many as 14 Oscar nominations, which were announced on Tuesday here. But there were a few surprising omissions, including Clint Eastwood's Sully, Martin Scorseses Silence and actress Amy Adams.

Here's a list of films and talent who were snubbed this year:

Silence: Scorsese's high-minded religious drama could have had a shot with the Academy, given the director's 12 Oscar nods to date. But "Silence" fell on deaf ears, eking out with just one nomination for Best Cinematography.

Amy Adams: The long-overdue actress's understated performance as a linguist communicating with aliens in "Arrival" may have been too muted for voters, who otherwise welcomed the sci-fi drama with eight nominations including Best Picture.

"Finding Dory": Stellar reviews and more than $1 billion at the global box office couldn't help the Disney/Pixar blockbuster swim to a nomination for Best Animated Feature, which its predecessor, "Finding Nemo", won in 2004.

Annette Bening: Not only is she a four-time Oscar nominee, but she is also a member of the Academy's Board of Governors as a representative for the Actors Branch.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: After picking up Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes and a nomination from the BAFTA Awards, Johnson was passed over for his creepy "Nocturnal Animals" turn in favour of his co-star Michael Shannon.

Taraji P. Henson: Hidden Figures blasted off at the box office with $83.7 million (and counting) since late December 2016 and four nominations including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer). But the "Empire" star couldn't manage a Best Actress nomination for her powerful role as NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Sully: Clint Eastwood's take on the miracle on the Hudson hasn't been a major awards player in months, despite its inclusion on the National Board of Review's top 10 films of the year list. Still, its shutout in major categories is surprising given its stellar box office ($125.1 million) and likable star in Tom Hanks, who was once again overlooked for Best Actor after recent high-profile snubs for Bridge of Spies and Captain Phillips.