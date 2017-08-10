Oviya's Wildcard Entry Anticipated to Save Dwindling TRPs for Bigg Boss Tamil

Hashtags like #OviyaArmy #Oviyans brought unprecedented fame to not just Oviya Helen but also increased the Engagement for Bigg Boss Tamil on Social Media. However since Oviya’s exit last weekend, there’s suddenly a drop in the show’s popularity which is visible in the number of comments that used to be in hundreds earlier as compared to just a few in this week.Talks about Wildcard entry of Oviya into the Big Boss House are doing rounds everywhere. And it is pretty much the need of the hour for Bigg Boss Tamil to maintain its TRPs like first five weeks. Bindhu’s entry in the Bigg Boss Tamil house failed to create any interest amongst audience while Oviya’s exit left her fans fuming and irate with Aarav and other housemates who cornered Oviya and frustrated her to an extent where she lost her mental control.The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is quite friendly after Oviya’s exit and Julie’s elimination. There’s a big change in Raiza’s temperament and so with Aarav’s attitude. There’s hardly any problem amongst the current inmates and things seemingly are monotonous. There was a certain charm inside the house with Oviya, a level of disagreement within inmates, a feeling to outshine Oviya inside everyone.With reports of Oviya making a return in the Bigg Boss Tamil House, it would be out of the ordinary to see how the inmates react to her re-entry. Rumor has it that Oviya Helen was paid ₹2.5 Lakh/day and that could double when she’ll make her return in the house.