Paan Singh Tomar Actor Sitaram Panchal Passes Away at 54
Image: Sitaram Panchal's Facebook Account
Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal, who is popular for his work in Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Irrfan Khan-starrer Paan Singh Tomar breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling kidney and lung cancer for over year. He was 54.
The new of his demise was confirmed to indianexpress.com. “Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time,” a relative was quoted as saying.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor asked for help in a Facebook post that shared last month. While mentioning his health condition, he wrote, "Bhaio, meri help karo meri cancer se halat kharab hoti ja rahi hai, apka kalakar bhai Sitaram Panchal."
While speaking to HT earlier, Panchal's wife had said that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, following which he started taking ayurvedic treatment.
"Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new homeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines," Mr Panchal's wife was quoted as saying by HT.
