Padma Awards for KJ Yesudas, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Kailash Kher

New Delhi: Veteran classical and playback singer K.J. Yesudas was on Wednesday named for the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, while Grammy-winning Hindustani classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt was named for the Padma Bhushan.

Popular singers Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal are among this year's Padma Shri awardees.

An exhaustive list of Padma Bhushan awardees does not feature any popular name from the Hindi film industry, except for Kailash -- a contrast to last year's Padma awards list which included names like Anupam Kher, Udit Narayan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Nila Madhab Panda and Madhur Bhandarkar, apart from popular names like Rajinikanth, Ramoji Rao and S.S. Rajamouli.

Kailash sounded excited like a child when he was contacted him after the announcement

"By the grace of God, I got this honour. It's a moment of pride and celebration. It's because of a lot of prayers and hard work along with blessing from my parents and gurus, and love from fans," Kailash said.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was once active in the Hindi film industry, is also among the Padma Shri awardees.

Also, veteran film critic Bhawana Somaaya, whose latest book was launched in Mumbai by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has been named for a Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of Literature and Education - Journalism.

From the regional film industries, National Award winning Odia actor-filmmaker Sadhu Meher and multi-lingual actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan -- who has had an exhaustive filmography in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages -- have been named for the honour.