Tom Alter, Veteran Actor and Padma Shri Awardee, Dies After Battle With Cancer

Noted actor and theatre personality Tom Alter, best known for his role of a British writer Charles on Hindi sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke, passed away at the age of 67. The actor had been battling stage four skin cancer.Alter returned home on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday night, the acclaimed actor's manager Ismail Ansari told IANS.Earlier, Alter's son Jamie had said that the actor was suffering squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.Last year, Alter had got his thumb amputated due to the condition.According to Jamie, Alter was fighting cancer well and was showing the will to battle it out.Known for starring in other popular television shows like Bharat Ek Khoj and Betaal Pachisi, Alter was an American-origin actor settled in India.He had a flourishing career on stage, and on the big screen, he has played pivotal roles in successful films like Gandhi, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Kranti,Aashiqui and Parinda.In 2008, he was recognised with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.