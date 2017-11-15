Padman: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Reveal First Stills From the Film
Sonam shared a still from the film, where she and Akshay can be seen taking a rickshaw ride. It's her first look from the movie, and she sports a bespectacled avatar.
Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says Akshay Kumar is the perfect person to play the lead role in "Padman".
"Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film," Sonam captioned the image.
Padman, releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women's health.
The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village, "Padman" also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.
Sonam also praised the film's director R. Balki.
"Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary R. Balki," she said and added: "Padman is an incredible story that Akshay Kumar has brought to life with such grace and humility. Coming to a city near you."
Akshay also shared a photograph of himself from the movie and captioned the image: "The strength behind 'Padman'... Find out on January 26, 2018."
