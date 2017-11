Padman: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Reveal First Stills From the Film

Actress Sonam Kapoor says Akshay Kumar is the perfect person to play the lead role in "Padman".Sonam shared a still from the film, where she and Akshay can be seen taking a rickshaw ride. It's her first look from the movie, and she sports a bespectacled avatar."Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film," Sonam captioned the image.Credit: @ Akshay Kumar Credit: @ Akshay Kumar Credit: @ Akshay Kumar Padman, releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women's health.The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village, "Padman" also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.Credit: @ Akshay Kumar Sonam also praised the film's director R. Balki."Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary R. Balki," she said and added: "Padman is an incredible story that Akshay Kumar has brought to life with such grace and humility. Coming to a city near you."Akshay also shared a photograph of himself from the movie and captioned the image: "The strength behind 'Padman'... Find out on January 26, 2018."