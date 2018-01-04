PadMan New Song: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Set Out On a Joint Mission In Hu Ba Hu

The makers of PadMan unveiled a new song from the film titled Hu Ba Hu on Wednesday morning. The song sheds light on Sonam Kapoor's role in supporting Akshay Kumar's mad superhero to achieve his dream. As the name suggests, the two share the same vision and have set out on a joint mission for the common good.Akshay, who plays the lead in the film, took to Twitter to share the song and wrote, "You don't have to be life partners to change lives...you could just be #HuBaHu! New song from @PadManTheFilm out now!"The song further stands a testimony to the adage that behind every successful man is a woman, who might not be his life partner, but just someone who believes in him. Sonam apparently plays an NGO worker who sees a certain potential in the idea of affordable sanitary napkins and also turns an English tutor for Akshay's character.The song has been composed and sung by Amit Trivedi and penned down by Kausar Munir.Sonam and Akshay share a warm camaraderie throughout the song and it only makes us curious about the role Akshay's on-screen wife Radhika Apte plays in his journey. The biographical comedy-drama is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village and is set for release on January 26.