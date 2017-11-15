Padmavati Controversy LIVE: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Warns Bhansali to Not Test 'Rajput Patience'

With just over two weeks left for its release, protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati have got shriller. Rajput organisations have spread their demonstrations to other parts of the country, including Bengaluru.



The protesters allege the film shows the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati and her community in poor light - which has been denied by the makers of the film. The latest to hit out against the film is Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam.



Nov 15, 2017 3:01 pm (IST) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar extended his support to Bhansali amid the entire controversy. Farhan said, "Don't treat the audience like children. Let them decide on their own to watch the film or not."

Nov 15, 2017 2:56 pm (IST) BJP MLA Ram Kadam has added that he has asked Bhansali to remove the 'objectionable scenes' from the film and if the director doesn't comply with the demand the Union will make sure that none of his films see the light of the day in future.

Nov 15, 2017 2:43 pm (IST) Rajasthan Women Commission has now jumped in Padmavati controversy. The Commission has issued a show cause notice to CBFC asking to check that no historical fact has been distorted in the film and to respond within 5 days. The Commission's chairperson Suman Sharma has criticised Bhanshali, saying, " Padmavati is a symbol of Indian women pride and we can't permit him to distort the fact."

Nov 15, 2017 2:23 pm (IST) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday said Bhansali should not test the patience of the film union. Kadam, who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union, insisted that he was speaking as the chief of the union and not as a BJP lawmaker.

Nov 15, 2017 1:48 pm (IST) Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in key roles, has become a bone of contention for some Hindu groups and political parties who claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light.

Nov 15, 2017 1:40 pm (IST) BJP MLA from Maharastra Ram Kadam has sought a ban on the release of Padmavati. “Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film,” said Kadam who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union.

Nov 15, 2017 1:39 pm (IST) The protesters have been burning posters of the film in various parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The latest news comes in from Bangalore where the Rajput group is holding a protest against the film.

Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017 Another politician to talk about the controversy is Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP took to Twitter to share his opinion and added that focus should be on the women issues in Rajasthan today and not on a 3-hour long film.

Nov 15, 2017 1:35 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Swamy also tweeted: Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression!! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 14, 2017

Nov 15, 2017 1:34 pm (IST) The entire controversy took another ugly turn when Deepika Padukone talked about the entire row and said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."

Nov 15, 2017 1:13 pm (IST) Later General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, Arjun Gupta, said, " The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against the film. Bhansali needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kinds of projects."

Nov 15, 2017 1:08 pm (IST) The protests picked up after the release of the trailer, which was otherwise appreciated by the film fraternity and fans.

Nov 15, 2017 1:00 pm (IST) The production house then told the Rajput body that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Ltd, including its CEO Shobha Sant and Associate Producer Chetan Deolekar, met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.