Padmavati Controversy LIVE: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Warns Bhansali to Not Test 'Rajput Patience'

The protesters allege the film shows the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati and her community in poor light - which has been denied by the makers of the film. The latest to hit out against the film is Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam.
BJP MLA from Maharastra Ram Kadam has sought a ban on the release of Padmavati. “Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film,” said Kadam who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union.
Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Swamy also tweeted:
Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression!! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 14, 2017
Swamy told CNN-News18 that the actor had no right to give a lecture on regression, adding that the actress is not even an Indian citizen.
National President of Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh, R P Singh, told News18 that consultant Mahavir Jain, who introduced himself to Singh as a mediator between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18, has given him the confirmation that the film’s production house is ready to show the movie.
Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
Bhansali said the period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.
Salman, who has worked with Bhansali in Khamoshi, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, feels that no decision should be made without watching the film.
The same support came from within the industry when the likes of Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta spoke in favour of Bhansali and condemned the 'street censorship' and protests by Rajput fringe outfits.
After Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar lending their support to Bhansali's magnum opus, filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and other members from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) have come out in his support.
Joshi condemned BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta's statement against Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Later General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, Arjun Gupta, said, " The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against the film. Bhansali needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kinds of projects."
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has maintained that his movie is a tribute to the valor of Rajput queen Rani Padmavati.
The film had courted controversy in the state with members of a Rajput group, Karni Sena, holding protests against the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, alleging distortion of historical facts by the filmmaker.
The production house then told the Rajput body that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Ltd, including its CEO Shobha Sant and Associate Producer Chetan Deolekar, met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.
The first attack happened in Jaipur where Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena, who also stopped the shooting by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort. The attackers alleged that the director was "distorting facts" in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati.
