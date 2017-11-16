Padmavati Controversy LIVE: Karni Sena Chief Threatens to 'Chop Off' Deepika Padukone's Nose

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
In the letter written by the state home department, the I&B official was asked to also ensure that the public view and dissent on the matter was taken into consideration before the film is certified.
He claimed that as per the Cinematography Act, the government can withhold the release of a movie for three months even after a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification and it can be extended further.
However, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the security cover to Bhansali who lives and works in Mumbai.
BJP MLA from Maharastra Ram Kadam has sought a ban on the release of Padmavati. “Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film,” said Kadam who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union.
Bhansali said the period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.
Joshi condemned BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta's statement against Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
RECAP: General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, Arjun Gupta, said, " The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against the film. Bhansali needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kinds of projects."
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs