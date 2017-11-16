GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Padmavati Controversy LIVE: Karni Sena Chief Threatens to 'Chop Off' Deepika Padukone's Nose

News18.com | November 16, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
Event Highlights

The controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has taken an ugly turn with Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi threatening to chop off actor Deepika Padukone’s nose if the movie release and of launching a Bharat Bandh. He also alleged that Bhansali got funds for the movie from Dubai.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 16, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi addresses press conference on Padmavati release, threatens to chop off actor Deepika Padukone’s nose. “Don’t provoke us. We’ll cut off her nose as soorpanaka’s nose was cut off.”

Nov 16, 2017 11:22 am (IST)
Keep Public Anger in Mind: UP Govt Cautions Centre on Padmavati

In the letter written by the state home department, the I&B official was asked to also ensure that the public view and dissent on the matter was taken into consideration before the film is certified.

Nov 16, 2017 11:07 am (IST)
In the latest development, the Congress spokesperson RPN Singh on Wednesday said that if there are scenes that hurt the sentiments of a particular community the same need to be reviewed.

Nov 16, 2017 11:05 am (IST)
Karni Sena called for Bharat Bandh on December 1. "We will hold rallies across the country, including Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow and Bhopal before the release date," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, told the media

He claimed that as per the Cinematography Act, the government can withhold the release of a movie for three months even after a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification and it can be extended further.

Nov 16, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govt gave Sanjay Leela Bhansali precautionary security

However, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the security cover to Bhansali who lives and works in Mumbai.

Nov 16, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Ram Kadam further added that he has asked Bhansali to remove the 'objectionable scenes' from the film and if the director doesn't comply with the demand the Union will make sure that none of his films see the light of the day in future. 

Nov 16, 2017 11:00 am (IST)

BJP MLA from Maharastra Ram Kadam has sought a ban on the release of Padmavati.  “Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film,” said Kadam who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union.

Nov 16, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
The protesters have been burning posters of the film in various parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The latest news comes in from Bangalore where the Rajput group is holding a protest against the film. 

Nov 16, 2017 10:54 am (IST)
 Bhansali even posted a video on social media declaring zero interaction between Rani Padmavati and Khilji. 

Bhansali said the period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.

Nov 16, 2017 10:53 am (IST)
Padmavati Row: Prasoon Joshi Backs Bhansali, Says Censors Have 'Lot of Respect' for Him

Joshi condemned BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta's statement against Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Nov 16, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

RECAP: General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, Arjun Gupta, said, " The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against the film. Bhansali needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kinds of projects."

