GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Padmavati Controversy LIVE: MNS Defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News18.com | November 15, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

With just over two weeks left for its release, protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati have got shriller. Rajput organisations have spread their demonstrations to other parts of the country, including Bengaluru.

The protesters allege the film shows the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati and her community in poor light - which has been denied by the makers of the film. The latest to hit out against the film is Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 15, 2017 5:41 pm (IST)

MNS comes out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Nov 15, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
Karni Sena Calls for Bharat Bandh on December 1. "We will hold rallies across the country, including Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow and Bhopal before the release date," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, told the media

He claimed that as per the Cinematography Act, the government can withhold the release of a movie for three months even after a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification and it can be extended further.

Nov 15, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)
The Maharashtra government has provided a precautionary security cover to Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali amidst increasing controversies and growing threats ahead of Padmavati release.

However, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the security cover to Bhansali who lives and works in Mumbai.

Nov 15, 2017 4:17 pm (IST)

Courtesy the varied controversies Bhansali's film has been mired in, Padmavati managed to grab attention much before the release of its trailer.  The first song from the magnum opus titled Ghoomar tapped into the traditional dance form of Rajasthan and gave it a majestic spin with Bhansali's vision.

Nov 15, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar extended his support to Bhansali amid the entire controversy. Farhan said, "Don't treat the audience like children. Let them decide on their own to watch the film or not."

Nov 15, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has added that he has asked Bhansali to remove the 'objectionable scenes' from the film and if the director doesn't comply with the demand the Union will make sure that none of his films see the light of the day in future. 

Nov 15, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)
Rajasthan Women Commission has now jumped in Padmavati controversy. The Commission has issued a show cause notice to CBFC asking to check that no historical fact has been distorted in the film and to respond within 5 days. The Commission's chairperson Suman Sharma has criticised Bhanshali, saying, " Padmavati is a symbol of Indian women pride and we can't permit him to distort the fact."

Nov 15, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday said Bhansali should not test the patience of the film union. Kadam, who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union, insisted that he was speaking as the chief of the union and not as a BJP lawmaker.

Nov 15, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in key roles, has become a bone of contention for some Hindu groups and political parties who claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light.

Nov 15, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

BJP MLA from Maharastra Ram Kadam has sought a ban on the release of Padmavati.  “Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film,” said Kadam who is also the head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union.

Nov 15, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

The protesters have been burning posters of the film in various parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The latest news comes in from Bangalore where the Rajput group is holding a protest against the film. 

Nov 15, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)
Another politician to talk about the controversy is Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP took to Twitter to share his opinion and added that focus should be on the women issues in Rajasthan today and not on a 3-hour long film. 

 

Nov 15, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Swamy also tweeted: 

Nov 15, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
We've 'Regressed' Says Deepika; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Swamy told CNN-News18 that the actor had no right to give a lecture on regression, adding that the actress is not even an Indian citizen.

Nov 15, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

The entire controversy took another ugly turn when Deepika Padukone talked about the entire row and said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed." 

Nov 15, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali even posted a video on social media declaring zero interaction between Rani Padmavati and Khilji. 

Bhansali said the period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.

Nov 15, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
Salman Khan on Padmavati Row: Let CBFC Decide the Fate of the Film

Salman, who has worked with Bhansali in Khamoshi, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, feels that no decision should be made without watching the film.

Nov 15, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

The same support came from within the industry when the likes of Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta spoke in favour of Bhansali and condemned the 'street censorship' and protests by Rajput fringe outfits. 

After Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar lending their support to Bhansali's magnum opus, filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and other members from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) have come out in his support.

Nov 15, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)
Padmavati Row: Prasoon Joshi Backs Bhansali, Says Censors Have 'Lot of Respect' for Him

Joshi condemned BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta's statement against Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Nov 15, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Later General Secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, BJP, Arjun Gupta, said, " The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against the film. Bhansali needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kinds of projects."

Nov 15, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)
Padmavati Row: Now Mewar Royals Want Government to Stop the Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has maintained that his movie is a tribute to the valor of Rajput queen Rani Padmavati.

Nov 15, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)
Padmavati In Trouble Again; Minister Bans The Film Till Rajput Leaders Clear It

The film had courted controversy in the state with members of a Rajput group, Karni Sena, holding protests against the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, alleging distortion of historical facts by the filmmaker.

Nov 15, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)
The protests picked up after the release of the trailer, which was otherwise appreciated by the film fraternity and fans. 

Nov 15, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

The production house then told the Rajput body that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Ltd, including its CEO Shobha Sant and Associate Producer Chetan Deolekar, met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.

Nov 15, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)

The first attack happened in Jaipur where Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena, who also stopped the shooting by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort. The attackers alleged that the director was "distorting facts" in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati.

  • 07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    67/5
    8.0 overs
    		 61/6
    8.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES