Padmavati First Look: It's Tough to Take Eyes Off Deepika Padukone As Rani Padmavati
Here's the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
After a series of controversies, the makers finally unveiled the logo poster of the upcoming film Padmavati on Wednesday evening. The makers also announced that the first poster of the film will be launched early Thursday morning.
Staying true to their words, the makers shared the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati. Dressed in Rajashtani finery, Deepika looks like a sight to behold. The actress looks fierce and can be seen sporting a unibrow.
Designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the main motif of Deepika's lehenga has been created using traditional zardosi and is symbolic of Tree of Life - the man's connection to the cosmos and a warrior's strength. The border, however, has been derived from the architectural details of Rajasthani palace windows and jharokhas and the odhnis have been styled in conventional ways which are still prevalent in the Mewar belt of Rajasthan.
In fact, in an interview with News18, the designers also shed light on all that went into the process of designing. "During the initial stages of the project, Mr. Bhansali and his team took us through the script in order to understand the flow of the narrative and nuances of each character as the garments have to reflect the same."
The designer duo went through an intense research process that involved several trips to the Jaipur and Calico museums, studying various old textiles as well as old murals and miniature paintings, to rightly capture the nuances of styling the lead cast.
The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh alongside the actress, has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the historical drama is touted to be a dramatized account of the 1303 Chittor fort in Rajasthan.
रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं... कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow @Filmpadmavati pic.twitter.com/NoI97jIdIg— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) September 20, 2017
