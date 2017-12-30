Padmavati Gets Censor Board Clearance With Riders, to be Renamed 'Padmavat'

The Censor Board has given a green signal to Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, which is likely to be renamed as ‘Padmavat’ for release with a U/A certificate.A statement by the Central Board of film Certification said the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will carry disclaimers, "pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song Ghoomar to befit the character portrayed."“The Board of Film Certification had their examining committee meeting on the 28th of December. The decision was to give the film a UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’ basis the attributed material/ creative source,” the statement said.“The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” the censor board said.The special panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of the Jaipur University. “The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length. The filmmakers, BhansaIi Productions, in a written communication to CBFC had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film,” the statement said.It added that the “modification details” had been shared with producers and Bhansali, “who attended the feedback session post the screening and are in agreement with the modifications.”The "modifications", sources said, may include 26 cuts in the film and a clarification on the song Ghoomar.A U/A certificate would mean the film can be viewed by all age groups. A final decision, however, will be taken by the censor board after another round of meeting next month, sources said.The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been facing violent opposition from Right-wing and Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, which accused the director and its makers of “distorting history” over its alleged portrayal of fabled Rajasthan queen Rani Padmini.Bhansali, who had appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted Rs 150-crore period drama is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. He had said that Deepika’s character does not share screen space with the character of Allauddin Khilji’s character, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.The controversy took an ugly turn when Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose, following which the security cover of the film's cast and director Bhansali was beefed up.