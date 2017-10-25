The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 25, 2017

From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DhPvKPvtIN — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017

After sharing experiences and insights into what the dance form Ghoomar stands for, the makers of Padmavati finally unveiled the song on Wednesday. And if there's one thing that binds all Bhansali songs together, it's the magnificence and the opulence of his sequences.Ghoomar, a traditional dance form of Rajasthan, is known for its circling twists coordinated hand movements. Staying true to the essence, the sepia-toned video of the song, in fact, is more than just a visual delight to the aesthetically pleased minds.Earlier in the day, Deepika took to Twitter to share that this is by far the most difficult yet fulfilling song sequence for her. "The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati," she wrote.And needless to say, Deepika's graceful dance moves and effortless expressions are in perfect sync with Bhansali's vision.The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles besides the actress, is all set to release on December 1. The film is a dramatized account of the 1303 siege of Chittor fort in Rajasthan and hence, the costumes of all characters including Padmavati, Rana Rawal Ratan and Allaudin Khilji have been designed with absolute precision.The makers started building up the excitement a day before by sharing interesting facts about the dance form on social media.