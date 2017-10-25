The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 25, 2017

From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DhPvKPvtIN — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017

If there's one word that perfectly describes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking, it has to be magnificent. The director, who has previously helmed films like Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani among others, is back with a magnum opus titled Padmavati.Courtesy the varied controversies Bhansali's film has been mired in, Padmavati managed to grab attention much before the release of its trailer. But when the trailer was officially unveiled, the social media collectively lost its calm and began praising the opulence of Bhansali's filmmaking.Bhansali has often found his muse in Deepika and each time, Deepika has trusted in his vision. And perhaps that's the reason why the final product always turns out the way it does. The makers are all set to unveil the first song from the film today titled Ghoomar.Deepika took to Twitter and shared that despite being the toughest, this song experience has been the most fulfilling one for her. "The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati," she wrote.The makers began building up the excitement for the song on Tuesday and shared interesting facts about the dance form. "From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow," they wrote.Other pictures of Deepika looking ethereal in the song have also surfaced on the internet.Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles, the film is expected to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.