Padmavati Ghoomar Song: Deepika Padukone's 'Most Difficult Yet Fulfilling Song' From The Film to be Out Today
The first song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles, is to be out today!
Image: Youtube/ Deepika Padukone in a still from the Bollywood film Padmavati.
Courtesy the varied controversies Bhansali's film has been mired in, Padmavati managed to grab attention much before the release of its trailer. But when the trailer was officially unveiled, the social media collectively lost its calm and began praising the opulence of Bhansali's filmmaking.
Bhansali has often found his muse in Deepika and each time, Deepika has trusted in his vision. And perhaps that's the reason why the final product always turns out the way it does. The makers are all set to unveil the first song from the film today titled Ghoomar.
Deepika took to Twitter and shared that despite being the toughest, this song experience has been the most fulfilling one for her. "The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati," she wrote.
The Ghoomar Song has to be one of the most difficult yet most fulfilling song sequences i have ever shot for! #GhoomarToday @FilmPadmavati— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 25, 2017
The makers began building up the excitement for the song on Tuesday and shared interesting facts about the dance form. "From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow," they wrote.
From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DhPvKPvtIN— Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017
Here’s another welcoming Ghoomar fact. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/PhebGMD3Ky— Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017
Here's another glorious fact about Ghoomar. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/Uk1TQaFCAB— Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017
Other pictures of Deepika looking ethereal in the song have also surfaced on the internet.
@deepikapadukone’s most challenging dance number till date from #padmavati #ghoomarouttoday 😍😘👸♥☝🙌👏 . . . . . . . . . . #dp #deepikapadukone #deepika #bollywood #aishwarya #priyankachopra #aishwaryarai #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #urvashirautela #dishapatani #sunnyleone #aliabhatt #anushkasharma #jacquelinefernandez #shraddhakapoor #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tigershroff #varundhawan #queenofbollywood #saifalikhan #priyanka #siddharthmalhotra #aamirkhan #shahidkapoor
@deepikapadukone's #ghoomarouttoday #padmavati . . . . . . . . . . #dp #deepikapadukone #deepika #bollywood #aishwarya #priyankachopra #aishwaryarai #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #urvashirautela #dishapatani #sunnyleone #aliabhatt #anushkasharma #jacquelinefernandez #shraddhakapoor #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tigershroff #varundhawan #queenofbollywood #saifalikhan #priyanka #siddharthmalhotra #aamirkhan #shahidkapoor
Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles, the film is expected to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pandurang Salgaoncar - Greed or A Cry for Attention?
- Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's Baby Girl
- Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
- Aandhi to My Name is Khan: Films That Ran Into Trouble Due To Political Reasons
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?