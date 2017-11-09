No Dream Sequence Between Rani Padmavati, Allauddin Khilji: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

This is my tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati! – Sanjay Leela Bhansali @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/RfxgTzFtch — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) November 8, 2017

: After rubbishing reports of a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji in Padmavati, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again on Wednesday came to the film's defense and said that he has made it with a lot of sincerity, hard work and responsibility.Bhansali said the period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, is his tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.In an accompanying video link, Bhansali, who has so far refrained from commenting much on the controversy, says, "I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati's story and this film salutes her valour and sacrifice. The film has become a subject of controversy due to some rumours which I have already said are false. The rumours are that the film has a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji -- and I have already denied it. Now through this video, I am once again making it clear that there is no such scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in our film.""We have made this film with a lot of responsibility and have kept the pride and honour of the Rajputs in mind."The film, which has been mired in controversy ever since it has started, is scheduled to release on December 1.Check out the video here: