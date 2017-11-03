Padmavati: Have Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Finally Broken Up?
Did Padmavati star Ranveer Singh hint at his break up with girlfriend and co-star Deepika Padukone in a series of Tweets?
Image: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh
Fame is fickle, so perhaps it makes sense that famous friends are even more so. At least that's what recent tweets by Ranveer Singh seem to indicate. The actor recently walked away with all the plaudits for upcoming film Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer's beau, Deepika Padukone.
According to reports, both Ranveer and Shahid are displeased with their lissome co-star after a series of unfortunate events. It all started with the announcement of Padmavati's first 3D trailer launch, an event which didn't require the attendance of the film's three stars; or so they thought. At the last minute, Deepika turned up for the event, apparently in an attempt to garner some of the praise she felt was due to her as the title character of the film; thus far, it was mostly Ranveer and Shahid who were getting rave reviews. She attended the event without informing her co-stars, both of whom had been free to attend the event and would have done so as a mark of team solidarity.
Deepika's attempt to dominate the spotlight especially upset Ranveer, who was amazed that Deepika would be so insecure as to go behind the back of her boyfriend, ever mind co-star. After finding out that Deepika had attended the event, Ranveer took to Twitter to explain he hadn't been able to do the same because he had been stung by a bee. He also tweeted that this was the first day of the rest of his life, a sentiment usually expressed at the end of a relationship or the beginning of a diet. As Ranveer has never been in better shape than he is now, we're guessing it's more to do with the former.
So have Ranveer and Deepika finally called it quits, for good? Watch this space to stay updated. Till then, here are Ranveer's tweets:
Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I'm seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier todaythought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017