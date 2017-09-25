After unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, the makers of Padmavati have now shared the much-anticipated look of actor Shahid Kapoor.Shahid - who essays the role of King of Chittor and Rani Padmini’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the period drama - looks both royal and intense in the new posters that were unveiled on Monday.The makers took to Twitter to share Shahid’s first look.“महारावल रतन सिंह. साहस, सामर्थ्य और सम्मान का प्रतीक. #Padmavati #MaharawalRatanSingh @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial,” the tweet on the film’s official Twitter handle read.As evident from the poster, Shahid wears a thick beard, a long red 'tika' and completes the royal look by accessorizing it with men’s earrings. But what really grabs the attention is the scar which goes on to explain his heroic leadership.The makers of Padmavati released the first look of the film featuring Deepika Padukone, who is playing the title role in the film, on Friday.Dressed in Rajashtani finery, Deepika looks like a sight to behold. The actress looks fierce and can be seen sporting a unibrow.Designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the main motif of Deepika's lehenga has been created using traditional zardosi and is symbolic of Tree of Life - the man's connection to the cosmos and a warrior's strength. The border, however, has been derived from the architectural details of Rajasthani palace windows and jharokhas and the odhnis have been styled in conventional ways which are still prevalent in the Mewar belt of Rajasthan.In fact, in an interview with News18, the designers also shed light on all that went into the process of designing. "During the initial stages of the project, Mr. Bhansali and his team took us through the script in order to understand the flow of the narrative and nuances of each character as the garments have to reflect the same."Going by the pace at which the makers have been creating buzz about the film, actor Ranveer's look - for which he has shaved off his beard to shoot younger version of Alauddin Khilji - might also be revealed soon."Now slowly material will start to come. Deepika's look has been launched then Shahid's and my look will also be out and after that trailer of the film will get release," Ranveer said in one of his recent interviews.In Padmavati, Deepika is playing Rani Padmini aka Padmavati of Chittore, alongside Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor's Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The film is also produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.It is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.