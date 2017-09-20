Padmavati Logo Poster: First Look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film to be Launched Tomorrow

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been courting controversies ever since its first announcement. The film first garnered eyeballs for its interesting casting - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor - and soon the makers received backlash for the apparent depiction of a romantic angle between Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. In fact, the film sets were even attacked by many groups including Karni Sena in Jaipur and a fringe activist group in Kolhapur.But after a series of controversies and debates, the makers finally unveiled the logo poster of the film and announced that the first look of the film will be launched tomorrow.All three protagonists took to Twitter and shared the first poster.The historical drama is touted to be a dramatized account of the 1303 Chittor fort in Rajasthan.