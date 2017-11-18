Padmavati Makers Draw Censor Board Ire Over Private Screenings

: The Censor Board on Saturday expressed disappointment with the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati for arranging private screenings of the controversial film for the media when the Board itself was yet to view or certify it.“Disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the Film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience,” Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement.“On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurising to accelerate the process And on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent.”Joshi added that the Padmavati makers had not completed the paperwork yet and “targeting” the censor board for delays in this situation was “surprising”.“In this specific case, the film’s application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paperwork is not complete — the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated — and on simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, target the CBFC for” looking the other way and delay. This truly is surprising.”Padmavati has been facing protests by several Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena and others, for allegedly “distorting” historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn earlier this week when Karni Sena leaders threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose and hold a Bharat Bandh on December 1 when the movie is slated for release.The movie, which is being called an epic historical drama, features Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji.