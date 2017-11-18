Padmavati Makers on Film Being Postponed: It is a Complete Rumour
The period drama has been courting controversies as several fringes including Rajput Karni Sena are protesting against the film and Bhansali for distorting historical facts.
Photo: Still from the official trailer of the film Padmavati
Mumbai: The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati have rubbished reports that the film, which is facing protest from several Rajput groups, has been postponed to January next year.
There have been reports saying that the makers plan to postpone the release of Padmavati to January 12, following political pressure.
When contacted Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, told PTI, " (It's a) complete rumour."
He also shared a statement on Twitter.
"Rumours of postponement of Padmavati are baseless," he tweeted.
The film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set to release on December 1.
