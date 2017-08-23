GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Padmavati: Production Schedule of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Film Hit by FWICE Strike

As per an insider, the crew was working for almost 18 hours a day to be on time. However, the FWICE strike has marred the speed and due to shortage of technicians and other staff, the shooting has been limited to 10 hours a day, thereby making it difficult for Bhansali to complete all scenes and make everything ready to release on November 17.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 23, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Padmavati: Production Schedule of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Film Hit by FWICE Strike
Image: Yogen Shah
The ongoing strike of FWICE seems to have taken a toll over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Period-drama Padmavati’s completion schedule. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) members are on an indefinite hunger strike until their demands like medical insurance and eight-hour shifts are met by the film fraternity.

However, this strike has resulted in a massive delay in shooting the final schedule of Bhansali’s pet project who has been stressed by the film’s producers to meet the slated release date – November 17, come what may. Earlier there were reports that Sanjay Leela Bhasali had requested the producers to bear few months more and postpone the release, however, due to the cost-involved, the producers turned down Bhansali’s call.

As per latest report, the crew was working for almost 18 hours a day to be on time. However, the FWICE strike has marred the speed and due to shortage of technicians and other staff, the shooting has been limited to 10 hours a day, thereby making it difficult for Bhansali to complete all scenes and make everything ready to release on November 17.

This is not the first time that Bhansali’s shooting schedule has been hit; earlier this year after a mob of Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati at the Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, it was followed by another Vandalism incident in Kolhapur when an unknown group of 20-30 people set the fire up with petrol bombs.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had asked its members and non-members to cooperate and stop working in the production sets. The Film and Television Producers Guild of India sought the Mumbai High Court’s help which passed an interim order that prevents the FWICE from threatening member or non-members from voluntarily working with the producers.

We just hope that it turns out good for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he’s able to complete his movie’s completion on time and we get to see what has been brewed for so long.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.