Padmavati: Ranveer Singh's Look As Alauddin Khilji Has Got Us Curious

The wait is over! After the makers amazed fans by unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji is breaking the internet.The actor - who turned heads when he went bald to essay the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani a few years back – is back with yet another historical character.The two posters that have been unveiled by the makers not only give an insight into the character’s look, but also helps the viewers understand how royal and fierce he was.In this poster which Ranveer shared on Instagram, he sports kohled eyes, slightly-curled tresses and a headgear to complete the look. But it is the intense expression that he wears and the scar that runs under his eye that speaks volumes about the aggression.Second poster too explains his power as the ruler of the Khilji dynasty.Jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, "Padmavati" will hit the theatres on December 1.