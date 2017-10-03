GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Padmavati: Ranveer Singh's Look As Alauddin Khilji Has Got Us Curious

The actor - who turned heads when he went bald to essay the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani a few years back – is back with yet another historical character.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2017, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Padmavati: Ranveer Singh's Look As Alauddin Khilji Has Got Us Curious
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
The wait is over! After the makers amazed fans by unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji is breaking the internet.

The actor - who turned heads when he went bald to essay the role of Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani a few years back – is back with yet another historical character.

The two posters that have been unveiled by the makers not only give an insight into the character’s look, but also helps the viewers understand how royal and fierce he was.

In this poster which Ranveer shared on Instagram, he sports kohled eyes, slightly-curled tresses and a headgear to complete the look. But it is the intense expression that he wears and the scar that runs under his eye that speaks volumes about the aggression.

SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Second poster too explains his power as the ruler of the Khilji dynasty.

SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, "Padmavati" will hit the theatres on December 1.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES