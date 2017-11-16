Padmavati Release Can Cause Serious Law and Order Issues: UP Government

: The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati could be in jeopardy in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath government has written a letter to the Centre saying that things can go out of hands if the film is released.In a letter written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the UP government has written that law and order situation in the state may be affected on the film release on 1st December as the counting of votes for Municipal elections is also scheduled on the same date which coincides with the festival of Barawafat.The Chief Secretary has requested the I&B Ministry to apprise the Censor Board of the anger in public due to twisted historical facts in the film.On the other hand, Karni Sena has intensified their protest against the movie and has written to PM Narendra Modi in the matter and has alleged that history has been distorted by the filmmakers.The letter by Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar also states that film theatre and multiplex owners have also received threats of disruptions if the film is screened. Also, he has written that in the wake of these issues, it would be relevant to raise the matter before the CBFC.Karan army founder Lokendra Kalvi said that if the disputed sequences were not removed from the film before release, we will call for a nationwide stir on December 1 and protest against the release of film Padmavati. The Karni Sena and other groups have alleged that the film shows Rani Padmavati performing the ‘Ghoomar’ dance and it also has an objectionable sequence in which she is shown with Khilji. They have also alleged that these two elements have no historical record. Meanwhile, Lokendra Singh has also called a press conference in the state capital Lucknow today to address the issue and their stand on the release of the film Padmavati.