Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali

Basically this is a 'supari'

Its a free for all, is there no difference between a gangster & a political leader?

The government is quiet... why?

This is a deep embarrassment for india



Ps- And now I'll be trolled and abused and told my name is 'hydari'

Pps- ‍♀️ https://t.co/OAJyYL4MYO — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) November 20, 2017

While most of the government is staying silent on the Padmavati row, the fires of which have been engulfing news feeds and social media for several days now, Bollywood has also erred on the side of caution as well. However, there have been celebrities making their voices heard in support of the film, including the likes of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Basu, and Twinkle Khanna, among others. Now Aditi Rao Hyadri, last seen in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film, Bhoomi, has just tweeted her opinion on the issue.Addressing the latest development of the Harayna BJP chief media coordinator offering a bounty of 10 crores for the "heads of Deepika and Bhansali, Hyadri spoke about the embarrassment for India as its politicians sound like gangsters and the government stays silent. Alluding to the mob mentality of certain sections of social media, she also added a post-script surmising that she would be trolled and abuse for her Tweet, as her name includes 'Hyadri'. We'll have to wait and see if her prediction comes true. Stay tuned for updates. Till then you can check out Aditi's Tweet below.