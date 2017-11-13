Padmavati Row An Opportunity to Focus on Conditions of Rajasthani Women Today: Shashi Tharoor
The leader made it clear that focus should be on the women issues in the state and not the film.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has now jumped on the controversial Padmavati vagon on social media. The politician retweeted a tweet which said that Rajasthani women should be offended by the lower rate of literacy in the state.
Tharoor wrote, "Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats"
The leader made it clear that the focus should be on the women issues in the state and not the film per se.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been under immense scrutiny by the Rajput fringe unit Karni Sena and political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed.
Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles, the film is set to release on December 1 as Supreme Court has refused to stay the release.
Tharoor wrote, "Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats"
Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017
The leader made it clear that the focus should be on the women issues in the state and not the film per se.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been under immense scrutiny by the Rajput fringe unit Karni Sena and political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed.
Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles, the film is set to release on December 1 as Supreme Court has refused to stay the release.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai
- Fukrey Returns Trailer: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma Starrer Promises A Good Laugh
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]