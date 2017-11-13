Padmavati Row An Opportunity to Focus on Conditions of Rajasthani Women Today: Shashi Tharoor

Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has now jumped on the controversial Padmavati vagon on social media. The politician retweeted a tweet which said that Rajasthani women should be offended by the lower rate of literacy in the state.Tharoor wrote, "Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats"The leader made it clear that the focus should be on the women issues in the state and not the film per se.Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been under immense scrutiny by the Rajput fringe unit Karni Sena and political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed.Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles, the film is set to release on December 1 as Supreme Court has refused to stay the release.