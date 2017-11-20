Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Pulls Out of GES Summit to be Attended by Ivanka Trump
A senior official of Telangana government said on Monday that Deepika has withdrawn her name from the event.
Hyderabad: Actress Deepika Padukone is at the centre of a row over Padmavati, has pulled out of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), that will have US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the inauguration on November 28.
She had earlier confirmed her participation, the official said.
He, however, said the reason for her pulling out of the event is not known.
The actress was one of the speakers at a session on 'Hollywood to Nollywood to Bollywood: The Path to Moviemaking'.
The Nigerian film industry is popularly referred as Nollywood.
Deepika's move comes amid a raging row over "Padmavati", which was scheduled to be released on December 1.
Protest by Rajput groups forced the producer to defer the release.
Some leaders of BJP and right-wing groups have threatened the actress and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Few have even announced rewards for killing them.
Being co-hosted by the US and India, the GES, with the theme 'Women First, Prosperity for All', will bring together 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem supporters from around the world for two-and-a-half days of training and mentoring.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural session on November 28.
