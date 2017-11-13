Padmavati Row: Film Industry Backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Condemns Attack on Creative Liberty
After Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar lending their support to Bhansali's magnum opus, filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and other members from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) have come out in his support.
(Photo: Still from the official trailer of the film Padmavati)
The trouble for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmavati, doesn't seem to end anytime soon. After protests in Rajasthan and Gujrat, Rajput fringe outfits burned the poster of the film in front of theaters in Noida, demanding a ban on the film. However, looks like there is some relief for Bhansali from within the industry.
After Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar lending their support to Bhansali's magnum opus, filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and other members from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) have come out in his support. Talking about the film in a press conference, Mishra said, "CBFC can take a call on the film. The protestors haven't even watched the film. "
Vikram Gokhale questioned the creative atmosphere in the country and asked, "Are we living in a democratic world? If there is no liberty, why should we make a film?"
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had lent his support the first time Padmavati sets were attacked in Rajasthan, said, "Bhansali didn't ask us to hold this press conference. Why are union and state government mum? Why are netas giving threats? We are tired of fighting for freedom of speech."
Fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit spoke about constant threat to creative liberties that filmmakers have to fight. He said, " We are hurt because we have been abused and accused. We are filmmakers, creative people and we don't deserve this kind of treatment."
"Every now and then we see our makers being heckled. We are together today we thought we should stand up. We work hard, we make a film. Bhansali is a symbol and attack on him is not him it is an abuse of film fraternity. We condemn the attack on any person from the industry." he added.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted in support of the film saying that the controversy is an opportunity to focus on women issues in Rajasthan in today's time. Shahid Kapoor who is essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film said that the film deserves a chance and the makers have kept everyone's feelings and interests in mind.
