Padmavati Row: Jai Rajputana Sangh Warns Cinema Halls Against The Film's Screening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati finds itself surrounded by controversies yet again. Even though the film's trailer has left viewers mesmerised, its supposed plot has added fuel to the already fuming controversy.According to reports, members of the Jai Rajputana Sangh met with the management of several cinema halls and multiplexes in Jaipur and warned them against the screening of the magnum opus.The fringe group has raised objections over the incorrect portrayal of history and Queen Padmavati's story.This development comes after a series of events in the recent past that started with Karni Sena assaulting Bhansali and vandalising the sets of the film. The sets were vandalized over an objection over a scene which was to feature Allaudin Khilji and Rani Padmini in a romantic dream sequence.Padmavati, a historical drama, is based on the story of Rani Padmini, who refused to submit to Emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army. The queen killed herself along with scores of other women before he stormed the fort.The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.