Padmavati Row: Karni Sena Now Seeks Complete Ban On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been mired in controversies ever since its initial announcement was made. After the distributors in Rajasthan refused to buy the rights of the film in the wake of trouble from various Rajput groups, fringe outfit Rajput Karni Sena now seeks a complete ban on the film.Earlier the Karni Sena had allegedly threatened to burn the theatres if the film is played in cinema halls before it is shown to them.Now, the outfit has raised questions asking who will take responsibility for violence if the film releases.“Sanjay Leela Bhansali should be charged with sedition. He hasn't met us, hasn't shown us the film. So now we want a complete ban on it,” threatened the Sena.BJP MLA Raj Purohit has also extended support to the Sena seeking action against filmmakers. “How can a Rajput queen be shown dancing and without ghoonghat? It is against Rajput culture and pride.No community will be able to tolerate it,” he said.He also added that Bhansali should get the film approved by historians and the community. “I’m going to meet Smriti Irani in two days and will seek action against the film. The pride of the community has to be protected.”Bhansali has invited the wrath of several Hindu fringe outfits who have accused him of distorting the historical facts.Earlier this year, the same fringe group had vandalised the sets of the film in Jaipur and roughed up the director. They had also destroyed the sets in Kolhapur and set costumes on fire.In fact, Bhansali took to Twitter on Wednesday night to clarify that there are no dream sequences between Allaudin Khilji and Rani Padmavati. In an accompanying video link, Bhansali, who has so far refrained from commenting on the controversy, explained, "I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati's story and this film salutes her valour and sacrifice. The film has become a subject of controversy due to some rumours which I have already said are false. The rumours are that the film has a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji -- and I have already denied it. Now through this video, I am once again making it clear that there is no such scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in our film. We have made this film with a lot of responsibility and have kept the pride and honour of the Rajputs in mind."The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is all set to release on December 1.(With inputs from PTI)