Padmavati Row: Karni Sena to Intensify Agitation If the Film is Not Banned

: The Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatened on Friday it will intensify its protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati if the film was not banned.Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said Rani Padmavati's depiction in the film was "totally distorted" and the Rajput community will not accept her "wrong" portrayal."It is an insult to the culture of the community and the queen's legacy," he said.Gogamedi urged central and state governments to not allow the release of the film, which is scheduled on December 1.A few Karni Sena activists wanted to take out a procession against the movie, but it was withdrawn, police said.The Karni Sena has called for a countrywide 'bandh' on December 1. It opposes the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, alleging it "distorts historical facts" and "hurts sentiments" of the Rajput community.The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.Bhansali has been under attack from the group since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice - in Jaipur and Kolhapur - and the director was roughed up by Karni Sena members in Jaipur in January.The Supreme Court had recently refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati, saying the Censor Board was yet to certify the movie.Bhansali, through a video statement, has sought to clear the air surrounding the film, saying he was careful in depicting the "Rajput honour and dignity" in the film.