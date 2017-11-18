Padmavati Row Misplaced, Film is Tribute to Valor of Rajputs

Protests continue to rage over Padmavati, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set to release on December 1. Given that none of those who are protesting have even seen the film, here's a spoiler alert: there's not a single slight against the character of Queen Padmini aka Padmavati, there's no dream sequence of her with Alauddin Khilji; indeed, they don't even share screen space at any point during the film.Having just come out of a special screening of Padmavati, I can safely say that all the objections of the Karni Sena and other protesting groups are misplaced and have no basis in fact. On the contrary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has paid a cinematic tribute to the valor and rich heritage of the Rajput history and community. The sheer grandeur and opulence of the film, so characteristic of Bhansali's work - whether in costumes, set design or other detailing - will blow one away. The Rajputs are shown as a valorous people with a rich traditions while Khilji is shown akin to a villain. There's no hint of any romantic liaison between Padmini and Khilji; as mentioned they're not in a single scene together.The sensible thing of the Karni Sena would be to allow the release of this film so that they and everybody else can see and appreciate this film. It will bring all the proud history of the Rajputs into popular culture and consciousness and help future generations gain a greater appreciation of the community itself.