Padmavati Row: Mumbai Police Warn Protesters Against Being 'Adventurous'

: The Mumbai police has warned individuals and groups against taking the law into their hands while protesting against Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati.In a statement here, Joint Commissioner of Police (L&O) Deven Bharti said that "any individual or group which attempts to be adventurous, will be dealt sternly and will face strict legal action. We are committed to provide security to everyone individually or collectively and have taken adequate measures for protection of individuals who have received threats."He said that the policy would not interfere with protest conducted in "a democratic manner", but assured those who had received threats that "we will not allow miscreants to create any problem and they can indulge in their routine activities without any fear".Padmavati has faced protests and its makers and artists have faced threats of physical harm from fringe groups which say they would not allow "distortions" of Rajput history to be shown. The ruling BJP has also said that filmmakers should not "distort historical facts". Most of the protests have happened in Rajasthan, but some have spilled over to Mumbai too.Deepika Padukone plays the role of Padmavati in the film. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1. The Central Board of Film Certification is yet to give its approval for the screening.