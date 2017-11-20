Those Who Are Hurt by Distortion of Facts Have The Right to Protest: Amarinder on Padmavati Row

Amid the raging controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said today that cinematic license does not give anyone the right to twist historical facts.The 75-year-old CM said nobody had the right to distort history as he told reporters here that he himself has studied history and even been to Chittor."Cinematic license does not give anyone the right to twist historical facts...Those, whose feeling are hurt by distortion of facts, have the right to protest," he said when asked to comment on the controversy over the movie. Protests are a justified recourse in a democratic system, said Singh, who leads the Congress government in Punjab.The makers of the movie Padmavati had yesterday deferred its release from the slated December 1, even as protests and threats over the period drama continued unabated. There has been a strong opposition to Padmavati in Haryana also.Haryana's Industries minister Vipul Goel had recently written a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to ensure required amendments in the film before its release. Haryana Health minister Anil Vij had said the state government will approach the censor board to seek a ban on 'Padmavati', alleging historical facts in the movie were wrongly presented.