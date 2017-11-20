Padmavati Row: Prasoon Joshi 'Disappointed' Film was Screened For Media
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief feels such a move compromises the system of censor certification.
Image: Youtube/ Deepika Padukone in a still from the film Padmavati.
Disappointed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati was screened to selected individuals, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has said this "sets an opportunistic precedent" and attempts "to subvert the existing norm of film certification".
"It is disappointing that the film 'Padmavati' is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without the CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry," said Joshi.
"It's myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurizing to accelerate the process. And on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent."
About the CBFC returning Padmavati to the producers without certification, Prasoon explains, "In this specific case, the film's application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paperwork is not complete."
The disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or historical was left blank and not stated - and on being asked to provide documents, the makers allegedly targeted the CBFC for looking the other way and delaying the process.
Taken aback by the above allegation, Joshi says "this is truly surprising".
"The CBFC is a responsible body and has the best interests of the industry and society in mind. Let not convenient casual methods be brought into practice.We all must have a responsible, mutually respectful and balanced approach," he said.
