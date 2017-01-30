Padmavati Row: Protest Against Bhansali Reaches Madhya Pradesh

Hoshangabad: The Bollywood might be rallying around director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was assaulted by a Hindu fringe group over alleged wrongful portrayal of Rajput queen Padmavati but the controversy is refusing to die down as a Bharatiya Janata Party leader has announced a reward on anyone who punishes Bhansali by beating him up with shoes.

Besides, protests were witnessed against the movie at Indore and Jhabua.

Meanwhile, the announcement has come from Narmadapuram Yuva Mandal head Akhilesh Khandelwal who took to his FB wall to announce Rs 10,000 award for those who would hit Bhansali with shoes.

Over 200 persons have liked his announcement till now. Khandelwal also posted the account of the glorious life of the queen on his FB wall.

Offended by the movie plot, members of the community under the aegis of Rajput club gathered at Commissionerate in Indore and handed a memorandum to the Commissioner, addressed to the President of India. The protesters shifted the onus of law and order issue on administration once the movie is released and is opposed by the community.

Jhabua unit of Karni Sena, the radical Hindu group whose members had assaulted Bhansali on the sets of ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur, also staged a protest rally in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and handed a memorandum to local administration against the movie director.