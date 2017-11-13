Padmavati Row: Protesters Burn Posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film In Noida

: Several outfits today protested against the Bollywood film Padmavati and appealed to people not to watch the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie, which is due to release shortly.Two of the protesting organisations - the Rajputana Vikas Sanghthan and the Veer Kunwar Singh Shodh Sanghthan - also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding a ban on the movie.The Rajputana Vikas Sanghthan protested and tore posters of the film in front of a Sector 38 mall and a Sector 18 cinema hall, while at the Sector 25, its members raised slogans against the movie.The outfit's president S P Chauhan said that his community will not tolerate any "misleading" views on Rani Padmavati.The Veer Kunwar Singh Shodh Sangthan burnt the effigy of Bhansali and demanded the film be banned.It's president Thakur Man Singh said that Maharani Padmavati was respected by Hindus and alleged that the film had distorted facts.The Hindu Jan Jagriti Manch and the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Maha Sangh also protested against the movie.The movie starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, is based on the legend of Rani Padmavati, a Hindu Rajput queen.