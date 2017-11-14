Padmavati Row: Rajput Leader Says Bhansali has Agreed to Screen Film for Committee, Awaiting Date

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has agreed to screen Padmavati for a few delegates of the Rajput committee before its official release on December 1, one of the Rajput leaders involved in the agitation against the film has claimed.National President of Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh, R P Singh, told News18 on Tuesday that consultant Mahavir Jain, who introduced himself to Singh as a mediator between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18, has given him the confirmation that the film’s production house is ready to show the movie.Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started filming the movie. The sets of the movie were vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director himself was roughed up by members of Rajput Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule earlier this yearRajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.“I’m in touch with Mahavir Jain. He has told us that he’s a consultant and mediator between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18. Jain introduced me to Shobha Sant. She is the CEO of Bhansali productions. I also know her very well because I have met her in the past. She has told us that they will arrange a committee of 11 delegates to watch the film,” Singh said.He said the date for the screening will be known only by Wednesday evening. " I have spoken to Jain last night as well and also made him speak to Maharashtra minister Jai Kumar Rawal. Jain has confirmed that he wanted me to be in the committee. But I have told him that there are other important people who should be there instead of me,” he added.Calling out Bhansali’s previous films, Singh said, “In the past as well with films like Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tried to create hype. Bajirao Peshwa was a great warrior and Bhansali could only afford to show his love affair with Mastani in the film. It was a complete propaganda.“Queen Padmini is our pride. We worship her. She has sacrificed herself. If he really wanted to make this picture then he could have named it Alauddin Khilji. He could have told Alauddin Khilji’s history. Alauddin Khilji toh ISIS ka bhi grandfather hai.”Singh, however, clarified that he is not at all against the release of the film and only wanted to make sure that it does not contain anything that "may hurt sentiments of the people".“If the committee members find the film okay then we have no issue. But they will have to convince us completely... If the film has nothing objectionable then we’ll honour Sanjay Leela Bhansali at our annual function, which will be held in Kandivali Mumbai on 21st January next year,” he said.