Padmavati Row: Review Any Scene That Hurts Sentiment, Says Congress Spokesperson

In the wake of a controversy over the movie 'Padmavati', the Congress on Wednesday said if there are scenes that hurt the sentiments of a particular community the same need to be reviewed."I have not watched the movie as yet, but definitely the Central Board of Film Certification formulated and formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has seen it and passed it without cuts."But any movie that hurts the sentiments of any community... a film is not made to hurt any community," said Congress Spokesperson R.P.N. Singh.Singh said that scenes if any, that hurt the sentiments of any community need to be reviewed.The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' (shutdown) on December 1, if Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati releases on that date.